Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Youssef Chahed's government has set out, as part of a clear communication strategy, to publicise the legal framework of the new investment law in Tunisia, through a conference held in Tunis on Saturday in the presence of a large number of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Tunis as well as the Tunisian administration, MPs and professional organisations, besides investors.

Chicago, IL

