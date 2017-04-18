Tunisia's economy to see recovery in ...

Tunisia's economy to see recovery in 2017 - premier

Yesterday

TUNIS, April 17 Tunisia's economy will start to regain momentum this year after six years of slow growth, driven by the revival of the vital tourism industry and the return to state phosphate production, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said. Chahed was speaking in an interview with state television late on Sunday, addressing concerns about the economy after hundreds of youths protested over the last week in some towns, demanding development and employment.

Chicago, IL

