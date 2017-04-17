Tunisian Soccer Exec Banned for Butt Pinch
Moncef Khemakhem, the president of Tunisia's CS Sfaxien soccer club has been handed a lifetime suspension after admitting to pinching the butt of an assistant referee twice. Khemakhem kissed the official on the cheek, bit his ear, pinched his cheek before pinching the official's "other" cheeks.
