Tunisian Soccer Exec Banned for Butt ...

Tunisian Soccer Exec Banned for Butt Pinch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXR-FM Minneapolis

Moncef Khemakhem, the president of Tunisia's CS Sfaxien soccer club has been handed a lifetime suspension after admitting to pinching the butt of an assistant referee twice. Khemakhem kissed the official on the cheek, bit his ear, pinched his cheek before pinching the official's "other" cheeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC