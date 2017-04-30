Tunisian Premier Replaces Finance Min...

Tunisian Premier Replaces Finance Minister Lamia Zribi: Spokesman

Tunisia's prime minister has replaced Finance Minister Lamia Zribi with Minister of Investment Fadhel Abd Kefi, the premier's spokesman said on Sunday.

