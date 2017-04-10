Tunisian Doctors Call for an End to F...

Tunisian Doctors Call for an End to Forced Anal Exams on Gays

The National Council of the Medical Order in Tunisia called for an end to the country's practice of conducting forced anal and genital exams on men suspected of homosexuality. On April 3, the Council issued a statement saying that the exams are not medically justified, and that they harm the dignity as well as the physical and mental integrity of the person being examined.

Chicago, IL

