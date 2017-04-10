Tunisian Doctors Call for an End to Forced Anal Exams on Gays
The National Council of the Medical Order in Tunisia called for an end to the country's practice of conducting forced anal and genital exams on men suspected of homosexuality. On April 3, the Council issued a statement saying that the exams are not medically justified, and that they harm the dignity as well as the physical and mental integrity of the person being examined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC