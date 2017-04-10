Tunisia tightens restrictions on journalists, press freedom at risk - union

Violations against journalists in Tunisia are on the rise as authorities try to control local media, Tunisia's journalists Union said on Tuesday, warning this threatened press freedom and the country's young democracy. Tunisia's once-staid media have enjoyed a new lease of life since the removal of strongman President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but activists and politicians say the government is now seeking to impose some of the same type of controls.

