Tunisia tightens restrictions on jour...

Tunisia tightens restrictions on journalists, press freedom at risk - union

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Violations against journalists in Tunisia are on the rise as authorities try to control local media, Tunisia's journalists Union said on Tuesday, warning this threatened press freedom and the country's young democracy. Tunisia's once-staid media have enjoyed a new lease of life since the removal of strongman President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but activists and politicians say the government is now seeking to impose some of the same type of controls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC