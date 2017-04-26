Tunisia Takes Aim at Dinar With First...

Tunisia Takes Aim at Dinar With First Rate Change in 18 Months

Wednesday Apr 26

The regulator raised the key rate by 50 basis points to 4.75 percent, bank spokesman Zied Mouhli said by phone Wednesday. The move was the first change to the rate since the end of October 2015, and came shortly after an IMF mission visit this month aimed at finalizing a review of Tunisia's loan program.

Chicago, IL

