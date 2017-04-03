Tunisia shuts nightclub over call to prayer remix
Tunisian authorities have shut down a nightclub and begun an investigation, after a DJ played a remix recording of the Muslim call to prayer, an official said Monday. A video, widely shared online since Sunday, shows clubbers dancing at the weekend to music that includes the call to prayer at the club in the northeastern town of Nabeul.
