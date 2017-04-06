Tunisia Sentences DJ for Muslim RemixBritish DJ fled country before sentence handed down.
A Tunisian court has sentenced a British DJ to a year behind bars for playing a remix featuring the Muslim call to prayer at a nightclub last weekend. The DJ, who goes by Dax J, had already fled the country by the time the sentence was handed down Thursday.
