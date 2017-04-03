Tunisia receives $64M grant from the ...

Tunisia receives $64M grant from the European Commission

Thousands of people march through the streets of Tunis for an anti-terror demonstration in March 2015. The European Commission , on Friday, granted a 60 million to finance the Support programme for Education, Mobility, Research and Innovation in Tunisia .

