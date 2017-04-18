Tunisia launches $2.8M green projects for young graduates

With these projects, Tunisia says it will generate 472 jobs in different regions of the country for the unemployed university graduates. The Tunisian ministers of Local Affairs and Environment and Vocational Training and Employment signed agreements to launch the Green Startup project providing for the creation of 93 projects in the field of green economy and sustainable development, with an overall investment of 6.5 million dinars .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.