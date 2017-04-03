Tunisia gives British call-to-prayer DJ year in jail9 min ago

A Tunisian court handed a British DJ a one year jail term in absentia today after he played a remixed recording of the Muslim call to prayer, a judicial source said. Dax J, who left Tunisia after last weekend's set in the northeastern town of Hammamet, was sentenced to "six months for public indecency and six months for offending public morality", said Ylyes Miladi, a spokesman of a court in the nearby town of Grombalia.

