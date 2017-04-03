Tunisia gives British call-to-prayer DJ year in jail9 min ago
A Tunisian court handed a British DJ a one year jail term in absentia today after he played a remixed recording of the Muslim call to prayer, a judicial source said. Dax J, who left Tunisia after last weekend's set in the northeastern town of Hammamet, was sentenced to "six months for public indecency and six months for offending public morality", said Ylyes Miladi, a spokesman of a court in the nearby town of Grombalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC