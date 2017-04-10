Tunisia fire coach after stalling of ...

Tunisia fire coach after stalling of contract termination settlement stalled

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Tunisia fired coach Henryk Kasperczak after discussions over an amicable settlement of his contract stalled, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Sunday. The federation had been in talks to negotiate an early termination to the 70-year-old's contract even though Tunisia top their World Cup qualifying group.

