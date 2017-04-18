'Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943' Announced - Screens

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 offers two ways to play, with both turn-based and real-time strategy options, each featuring unparalleled levels of realism with adaptive soldier behavior and complex vehicle damage for more than 50 detailed vehicles created between Germany, U.S and the U.K. Players can choose between the Allied and Axis soldiers to relive the Tunisian Campaign and experience this ambitious and historically accurate tank warfare game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WorthPlaying.