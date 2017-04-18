'Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943' Announce...

'Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943' Announced - Screens

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WorthPlaying

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 offers two ways to play, with both turn-based and real-time strategy options, each featuring unparalleled levels of realism with adaptive soldier behavior and complex vehicle damage for more than 50 detailed vehicles created between Germany, U.S and the U.K. Players can choose between the Allied and Axis soldiers to relive the Tunisian Campaign and experience this ambitious and historically accurate tank warfare game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WorthPlaying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC