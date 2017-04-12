Protests in Tunisia demand jobs, better development
Protesters in several provinces of Tunisia staged general strikes on Tuesday to demand employment and better development in several underprivileged areas of the country. Hundreds of unemployed young people demonstrated in Tunisia's southern Tataouine province Tuesday during a strike to show their dissatisfaction with the "unsuccessful and ineffective promises" of the government.
