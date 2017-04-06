Pipeline face off with APR in Womena ...

Pipeline face off with APR in Womena s Volleyball tourney

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Reigning national volleyball champions Kenya Pipeline will take on APR of Rwanda tomorrow in their opening match of the Africa women's club championship that spikes off today in Tunis, Tunisia. The former continental queens are drawn in group 'C' alongside Sonatrach of Algeria, APR of Rwanda, and Bafia of Cameroon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC