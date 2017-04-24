Oman, Tunisia finalise cultural cooperation programme
The Omani - Tunisian Joint Committee held the meetings of its 15th Session in Tunisia from 25 to 27 April chaired by Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser Al Shaibaniya, minister of education from the Omani side and Dr. Naji Jalloul Tunisian Minister of Education chaired the Tunisian side. Photo-ONA The Omani - Tunisian Joint Committee held the meetings of its 15th Session in Tunisia from 25 to 27 April chaired by Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser Al Shaibaniya, minister of education from the Omani side and Dr. Naji Jalloul Tunisian Minister of Education chaired the Tunisian side.
