Oman, Tunisia finalise cultural coope...

Oman, Tunisia finalise cultural cooperation programme

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times of Oman

The Omani - Tunisian Joint Committee held the meetings of its 15th Session in Tunisia from 25 to 27 April chaired by Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser Al Shaibaniya, minister of education from the Omani side and Dr. Naji Jalloul Tunisian Minister of Education chaired the Tunisian side. Photo-ONA The Omani - Tunisian Joint Committee held the meetings of its 15th Session in Tunisia from 25 to 27 April chaired by Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser Al Shaibaniya, minister of education from the Omani side and Dr. Naji Jalloul Tunisian Minister of Education chaired the Tunisian side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC