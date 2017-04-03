Oman takes part in meeting of Arab in...

Oman takes part in meeting of Arab interior ministers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

Tunis: A call for implementation standardised Arab visa for businessmen and investors was issued yesterday at the 34th meeting of the Arab Interior Ministers Council. The Sultanate's delegation at the meeting, which was held at the Tunisian capital, Tunis was chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC