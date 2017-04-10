Louis Berger hired to modernize Tunis...

Louis Berger hired to modernize Tunisian educational infrastructure

A Louis Berger-led consortium including GOPA and SCET Tunisia was selected by the Ministry of Education in Tunisia to provide technical assistance on a European Investment Bank co-financed 213-million-euro school modernization program, Modernisation des Etablissements Scolaires . The three-year nationwide initiative will lead to nearly 60 new schools and 310 renovated educational facilities.

