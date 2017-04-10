Important music is growing in the killing fields
Readership numbers for the venerable Overgrown Path are proving remarkably resilient. One outstanding example of this resilience was the recent post which brought together the eminently un-clickbaitable components of a Sufi poet, Pauline Oliveros' teachings on the art of listening and an album featuring the Tunisian oud player Fadhel Boubaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.
