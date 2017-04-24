Happening Now: Rajaa Gharbi's West Se...

Happening Now: Rajaa Gharbi's West Seattle gallery-opening reception

Artist Rajaa Gharbi has lived in West Seattle for seven years and has just opened her own gallery north of The Junction, upstairs at 4425 41st SW, where her grand-opening reception is happening right now, until 7 tonight. Gharbi explained that she had noticed West Seattle had no solo-artist galleries - and the time seemed right to open her own.

