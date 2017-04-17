Hands off the animals: Tunis croc killing zoo reopens
A Tunisian zoo that closed after a crocodile was stoned to death has reopened, with extra guards and new signs instructing visitors not to throw things at the animals. The Belvedere Zoo in central Tunis shut its gates in March after a public outcry over the animal's death.
