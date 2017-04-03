France to lend Tunisia 135 million euros to finance projects - premier
France has agreed to lend Tunisia 135 million euros to finance two infrastructure projects, Tunisia's prime minister said on Friday. "France will finance two projects, the first worth 60 million euros and another with 75 million euros," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said at a news conference with French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in Tunis.
