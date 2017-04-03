Former Tunisian President Reflects on Arab Spring, Transition to Democracy
Former President of Tunisia Moncef Marzouki discussed the ideological differences that led to the Arab Spring and the importance of democracy and the fight against corruption in an event at the Kennedy School on Tuesday night. Before his election to office in 2011, Marzouki taught community medicine and established himself as a prominent human rights and anti-child abuse activist in Tunisia.
