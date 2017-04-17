Foreign Minister Timo Soini to visit ...

Foreign Minister Timo Soini to visit Tunisia

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Tunisia from 18 to 20 April 2017. During the visit Minister Soini will meet Tunisia's leadership and discuss the countries' bilateral relations, migration, the situation in the region and other topical issues.

