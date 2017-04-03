DJ receives a death threatsa after pl...

DJ receives a death threatsa after playing Muslim call to prayer remix at gig in Tunisia

2 hrs ago Read more: NME

A British DJ has reportedly received death threats after playing a song that incorporated parts of the Muslim call to prayer during a gig in Tunisia. London-born, Berlin-based electronic artist Dax J was playing Orbit Festival in the north-east Tunisian town of Nabeul last Friday when he played a remix of the adhan , the sacred Islamic call to worship.

