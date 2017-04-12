Deal solved illegal arrivals - envoy
Rome, April 12 - Tunisia's Ambassador to Rome Moez Sinaoui told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that an agreement between Italy and Tunisia on migration has effectively solved the problem of illegal arrivals from that North African nation. "Thanks to the agreement with Italy to manage the flows, illegal immigration from Tunisia is no longer a problem," Sinaoui said.
