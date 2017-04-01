.com | Tunisians irked by slow progress on civil liberties
SA is set to appear before the ICC over its failure to arrest Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, and President Robert Mugabe has reportedly approved a hike in traffic fines. Tunis - Tunisian activists say they are frustrated by the slow progress on reforms to improve civil liberties six years after an uprising calling for more freedoms in the North African country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Who can prove ISIS is popular?'
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Trumpo
|5
|Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|lilas marrier
|1
|What is an Islamist? (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|57
|Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Logic Analysis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC