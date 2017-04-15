.com | Tunisian Islamist party says time to 'bury' democracy

.com | Tunisian Islamist party says t...

Tunisian Islamist party says time to 'bury' democracy

3 hrs ago Read more: News24

The Tunisian branch of the radical Islamist Hizb ut-Tahrir movement, which calls for Islamic law and wants to unify Muslims into a caliphate, said on Saturday it was time to "bury" democracy. Hundreds of party members took part in the congress near Tunis, praising "the caliphate, saviour of humanity" and denouncing "persecution" by the democratic system.

Chicago, IL

