.com | Date set for Tunisia beach massacre case

The first public hearing into the June 2015 attack in the Tunisian resort of Sousse that killed 38 foreign tourists has been set for next week, the court said on Friday. "The trial on the attack at the Imperial Marhaba Hotel will begin on April 28," court spokesperson Sofiene Sliti told AFP.

