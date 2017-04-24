Can 'Star Wars' revive Tunisia's tourism?
Tunisia is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first part of "Star Wars" which was filmed in the Tunisian governorate of Tozeur and more precisely in the region of Ong el Jmal. Tunisia's National Tourist Office, on Saturday, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the shooting of the first part of "Star Wars" film, in several tourist sites in the governorate of Tozeur and more precisely in the region of Ong el Jmal that still keeps the decor of that film.
