AQIM battalion targets Tunisian soldiers near Algeria
The Uqba bin Nafi Battalion, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb's branch in Tunisia, has claimed an attack today on Tunisian soldiers in the Mount Wourgha region of Kef Governorate. The jihadist statement said that on April 6 its forces detonated an IED on Tunisian troops patrolling the area, which lies close to the borders with Algeria.
