Africa: Tunisia Embraces African Court

The Republic of Tunisia yesterday joined Tanzania and other states in the African continent to sign a declaration, enabling Non- Governmental Organizations and individuals to access the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights directly. Tunisia becomes the eighth nation to sign such declaration.

Chicago, IL

