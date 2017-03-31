Zoo to close after crocodile is stone...

Zoo to close after crocodile is stoned to death

PIC: The Belvedere Zoo in Tunis has been in need of maintenance for years and will increase security to stop stone-throwing visitors. A zoo in the Tunisian capital where visitors stoned a crocodile to death is to close temporarily, according to the local affairs and environment ministry.

Chicago, IL

