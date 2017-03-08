Zine el Abidine Ben Ali convicted in Mariah Carey case

Ben Ali, who ruled Tunisia with an iron fist for 23 years until he was deposed in 2011, has since been convicted in several cases, including for corruption, and was also sentenced to life imprisonment over the bloody crackdown on demonstrations during the uprising against him, in which more than 300 people were killed. Former Tunisian president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali has been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for corruption in connection with concerts given by US pop diva Mariah Carey, the prosecutors' office told AFP late Friday.

