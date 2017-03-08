Zine el Abidine Ben Ali convicted in ...

Zine el Abidine Ben Ali convicted in Mariah Carey case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Al Bawaba

Ben Ali, who ruled Tunisia with an iron fist for 23 years until he was deposed in 2011, has since been convicted in several cases, including for corruption, and was also sentenced to life imprisonment over the bloody crackdown on demonstrations during the uprising against him, in which more than 300 people were killed. Former Tunisian president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali has been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for corruption in connection with concerts given by US pop diva Mariah Carey, the prosecutors' office told AFP late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC