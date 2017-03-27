Women's Film Festival: Shattering com...

Women's Film Festival: Shattering complacency and building connections

Tuesday Mar 28

The Women's Film Festival, now in its 26th year, has long provided a platform for the community to experience underrepresented films by and about women. While The Women's Freedom Center initially sought to fill that void, the importance of the festival has only become more pronounced.

Chicago, IL

