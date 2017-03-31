Upstaging jihad in Tunisia's impoverished mountains

A rustic theater where performers wear masks carved from cactus aims to win over young Tunisians in a long neglected mountain district that has become a cradle of jihadism. Welcome to the "Jabal Theater" of music and dance on an open-air stage flattened from bare earth on Mount Sammama, in a range of hills that is a favored hideout of loyalists of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

