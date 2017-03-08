Unsung hero recognized

A local woman who has given tireless support to humanitarian causes was recently presented with the unsung citizen award in Penticton. The Penticton-Okanagan Rotary Club gave the award to Tracy Fehr and accompanying recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow, named after the founder of the international Rotary movement.

Chicago, IL

