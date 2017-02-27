UN Expert Says Human Rights Must Shape Economic Policy in Tunisia

A United Nations expert today said that investment in economic and social rights would foster inclusive growth, prevent violent extremism and consolidate democracy in Tunisia. Speaking at the end of an official visit to Tunisia, the UN Independent Expert on foreign debt and human rights, Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, noted that the Tunisian revolution of 2011 has resulted in significant improvements in civil and political rights, and that the liberties gained should now be consolidated by similar progress in the field of economic, social and cultural rights.

