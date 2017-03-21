UK bans electronics on some flights f...

UK bans electronics on some flights from Mideast

Tuesday Mar 21

The United Kingdom has followed the United States in preventing passengers on flights from some countries in the Middle East and Africa from carrying devices such as laptops and tablets in the cabin. The restrictions affect 14 airlines, six of which are based in the U.K. As in the U.S., the ban covers any electronic devices larger than a typical smartphone.

Chicago, IL

