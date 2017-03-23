Tunisia's proposed drug law spurs debate

Tunisia's proposed drug law spurs debate

16 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

As Tunisia grapples with prolonged economic stagnation and a 30 percent youth unemployment rate, officials have warned that drug use is on the rise - and so is the country's prison population. A draft law has proposed the abolition of prison terms for first and second-time offenders arrested for drug consumption or possession for personal use.

