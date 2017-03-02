Tunisian Officers Charged for Failing...

Tunisian Officers Charged for Failing to Help in Hotel Massacre

A Tunisian judge has charged the security guards with failing to come to the aid of tourists when a gunman opened fire at the Imperiale Marhaba hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, in June 2015, Reuters reported . "The response by police was at best shambolic and at worst cowardly," Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said at a hearing on Tuesday, according to The New York Times .

Chicago, IL

