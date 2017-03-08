Tunisian 'linked' to Berlin attack deported

Rome, March 13 Italy has expelled a Tunisian accused of ties to Anis Amri, the Islamic State jihadist group supporter suspected of killing 12 people and injuring 50 with a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin. The 37-year-old Tunisian was deported aboard a flight to Tunis from Rome's Fiumicino airport late on Sunday, Italy's Interior Ministry said.

