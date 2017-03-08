Tunisian 'linked' to Berlin attack de...

Tunisian 'linked' to Berlin attack deported

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Rome, March 13 Italy has expelled a Tunisian accused of ties to Anis Amri, the Islamic State jihadist group supporter suspected of killing 12 people and injuring 50 with a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin. The 37-year-old Tunisian was deported aboard a flight to Tunis from Rome's Fiumicino airport late on Sunday, Italy's Interior Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC