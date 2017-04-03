Tunisian former PM Jomaa launches 'no...

Tunisian former PM Jomaa launches 'non-ideological' political party

Tunisia's former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa launched a new political party on Wednesday which he said would be non-ideological and could "restore hope for Tunisians" frustrated by the country's transition. Mehdi Jomaa, former Tunisian prime minister, speaks during a news conference to present his new political party in Tunis, Tunisia March 29, 2017.

