Tunisian former PM Jomaa launches 'non-ideological' political party

6 hrs ago

Tunisia's former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa launched a new political party on Wednesday which he said would be non-ideological and could "restore hope for Tunisians" frustrated by the country's transition. Jomaa led a technocratic government in 2014, a year that ended with free elections and a new constitution seen as key steps following the 2011 overthrow of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Chicago, IL

