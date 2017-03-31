Tunisian 'extremist' deported from Italy

Rome, March 7 Italian authorities on Tuesday expelled a radical Tunisian Muslim who allegedly voiced support for the Islamic State jihadist group's 2015 attacks on Paris and incited racial hatred and violence towards women. The 39-year-old Tunisian was deported from Malpensa airport in northern Italy aboard a flight to Tunis for reasons of public security, the Interior Ministry said.

