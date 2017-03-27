Tunisia: Women Telling the Truth Help to Set Off 'Earthquake'
That is what Salwa El Gantri, ICTJ's Head of Office in Tunisia, posted on her Facebook page after the country's Truth and Dignity Commission held its first public hearings in November, and such was the sentiment throughout much of the country that historic day. Victims had testified publicly for the first time about the abuses they suffered under successive dictatorships.
