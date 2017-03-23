Tunisia terror attacks: Park memorial...

Tunisia terror attacks: Park memorial for British victims

Tuesday Mar 21

A memorial dedicated to British tourists killed in two terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015 will be erected in a Birmingham park. Thirty Britons were among 38 tourists killed by a gunman at Port El Kantaoui in an attack on 26 June.

Chicago, IL

