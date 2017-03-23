Tunisia summons British ambassador ov...

Tunisia summons British ambassador over airline electronics rules

Tunisia's government has summoned the British ambassador to protest against a decision to restrict carry-on electronic goods on flights from Tunisia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Britain has announced that from Saturday it will ban passengers from carrying some phones, laptops and tablets on flights from six countries in the Middle East including Tunisia.

