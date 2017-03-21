Tunisia sees 30 percent tourism growth in 2017
The number of tourists traveling to Tunisia is expected to rise by about 30 percent in 2017, reversing two years of sharp drops caused by militant attacks on foreign visitors, a senior official said on Tuesday. Tunisia's tourism sector has been struggling since two major attacks in 2015, the first at the Bardo National Museum in Tunis and the second on a beach in the resort city of Sousse.
